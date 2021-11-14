Applicant Portal

Join an Award Winning Tier 1 Community Housing Provider

Great Benefits and Fantastic Organisational Culture

Work with Tenants to Deliver Tenant Participation Initiatives

Bridge Housing is a leading Tier 1 NSW Community Housing Provider that sources and develops social and affordable housing for people on moderate-to-low incomes.



We manage over 3,400 properties housing more than 5,000 residents. Our mission is “To improve lives through affordable homes and quality services.” We deliver our services in a Socially Responsible, People-Focused way. We are Committed and Passionate, Relationship Builders, and we are Professional and Act with Integrity.



Bridge Housing has been awarded Best Workplace by the Voice Project for three consecutive years. This is a testament to our culture - a place where our people want to come into work each day and make a difference.



Bridge Housing offers a supportive, diverse, and inclusive culture. In 2019 we were recognised as an Inclusive Employer 2019 -20 by the Diversity Council Australia.



WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT

At Bridge Housing, you can expect a friendly values-based culture, above award pay and a very rewarding benefits program that includes study assistance and study leave, team building, monthly massages, reflexology, flex leave, development and a day off for your birthday!



Bridge Housing is looking for a driven individual with a passion for working with people to assist the Sustainable Communities Manager and the Communities Team, in the development and implementation of Bridge Housing's community building and engagement strategies.



ABOUT THE ROLE

We have a permanent opportunity based in our Goulburn Street Office. As Tenant Participation Officer, Identified, you are responsible for the for the implementation of tenant participation and community engagement initiatives, events and programs. The role takes a particular lead in supporting involvement from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tenants. These initiatives have the purpose of providing tenants with the opportunity to raise issues and provide feedback that supports the continuous improvement and development of services and improves tenant and community wellbeing.



THIS IS DONE BY:

Working with tenants and their families to engage them in planning and delivery of our services

Developing and implementing initiatives, programs and events that enhance tenant engagement, encourage feedback and maximise tenant participation

Continuously growing tenant engagement through the ongoing facilitation and professional governance of the Tenant Advisory Groups and other mediums

Facilitate and support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tenant engagement in Reconciliation Action Plan and other community initiatives that support First Nations involvement

Coordinating tenant feedback systems and assisting the Sustainable Communities Manager prepare reports on results to key stakeholders

Develop, coordinate and distribute communication and promotional material to promote community and tenant events and initiatives

Keeping up to date with research and sector knowledge around innovative and best practice methods in social inclusion, engagement and participation

PLEASE RESPOND TO THE FOLLOWING ESSENTIAL CRITERIA IN YOUR APPLICATION LETTER:

Candidates must identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander

Humanities/Social Science Degree or other relevant tertiary qualification

Diploma of Community Services or related work experience

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

NSW Drivers Licence