Applicant Portal

Bridge Housing is a leading Tier 1 NSW Community Housing Provider that sources and develops social and affordable housing for people on moderate-to-low incomes.
- Join an Award Winning Tier 1 Community Housing Provider
- Great Benefits and Fantastic Organisational Culture
- Work with Tenants to Deliver Tenant Participation Initiatives
We manage over 3,400 properties housing more than 5,000 residents. Our mission is “To improve lives through affordable homes and quality services.” We deliver our services in a Socially Responsible, People-Focused way. We are Committed and Passionate, Relationship Builders, and we are Professional and Act with Integrity.
Bridge Housing has been awarded Best Workplace by the Voice Project for three consecutive years. This is a testament to our culture - a place where our people want to come into work each day and make a difference.
Bridge Housing offers a supportive, diverse, and inclusive culture. In 2019 we were recognised as an Inclusive Employer 2019 -20 by the Diversity Council Australia.
WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT
At Bridge Housing, you can expect a friendly values-based culture, above award pay and a very rewarding benefits program that includes study assistance and study leave, team building, monthly massages, reflexology, flex leave, development and a day off for your birthday!
Bridge Housing is looking for a driven individual with a passion for working with people to assist the Sustainable Communities Manager and the Communities Team, in the development and implementation of Bridge Housing's community building and engagement strategies.
ABOUT THE ROLE
We have a permanent opportunity based in our Goulburn Street Office. As Tenant Participation Officer, Identified, you are responsible for the for the implementation of tenant participation and community engagement initiatives, events and programs. The role takes a particular lead in supporting involvement from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tenants. These initiatives have the purpose of providing tenants with the opportunity to raise issues and provide feedback that supports the continuous improvement and development of services and improves tenant and community wellbeing.
THIS IS DONE BY:
PLEASE RESPOND TO THE FOLLOWING ESSENTIAL CRITERIA IN YOUR APPLICATION LETTER:
- Working with tenants and their families to engage them in planning and delivery of our services
- Developing and implementing initiatives, programs and events that enhance tenant engagement, encourage feedback and maximise tenant participation
- Continuously growing tenant engagement through the ongoing facilitation and professional governance of the Tenant Advisory Groups and other mediums
- Facilitate and support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tenant engagement in Reconciliation Action Plan and other community initiatives that support First Nations involvement
- Coordinating tenant feedback systems and assisting the Sustainable Communities Manager prepare reports on results to key stakeholders
- Develop, coordinate and distribute communication and promotional material to promote community and tenant events and initiatives
- Keeping up to date with research and sector knowledge around innovative and best practice methods in social inclusion, engagement and participation
Salary and Classification:
- Candidates must identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander
- Humanities/Social Science Degree or other relevant tertiary qualification
- Diploma of Community Services or related work experience
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- NSW Drivers Licence
This role is classified as a level 4 within the Social Community, Home Care and Disability Services Industry Award 2010. The salary for the role is $81,590 - $87,788 + Super + Salary Packaging.
For a confidential discussion, please contact Natalie Lenton on 02 8324 0877. For a copy of the position description please email n.lenton@bridgehousing.org.au.
To be considered for the role please apply using our candidate portal. Attach an up to date resume and include a covering letter that outlines why you would like to work at Bridge Housing and how your skills and experience meet the essential criteria of the role.
Final applicants for this position will be asked to consent to a police check. Please note that applicants with criminal records are not automatically barred from applying for this position. All applications will be considered on its merits.
Closing date 14 November 2021.
Please note: This role is an Identified role and is open only to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants. There is a genuine occupational requirement, under section 25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991.